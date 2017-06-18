Sun Jun 18 12:02:45 SAST 2017

Gunman took own life over his nyatsi 2017-06-18 10:55:27.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane and Amos Mananyetso | Former Yizo-Yizo star Chris "Gunman" Kubheka allegedly killed himself after failing to raise funds to attend the funeral of his dead nyatsi.

These startling allegations were made by one of Kubheka's neighbours, with whom the actor spent the final hours of his life.

Kubheka, 48, hung himself with a tie on Monday at his Soshanguve, Tshwane, home.

The neighbour, who declined to be identified, said Kubheka was having financial difficulties and had been feeling down about the situation.

"We were chilling together on Monday trying to relieve ourselves from the weekend babalas by drinking a few beers. We were hanging around at a house of one of our friends who is a car mechanic.

"Gunman told us that his side chick, who he loved a lot, had died and he was stressing because he didn't have money to go to her home for the funeral. He did not tell us where this girlfriend lived.

"So later in the afternoon he left and said he was going to do something at his house and would be back.

"We didn't suspect anything bad. We were shocked when his wife came running later saying the guy had died," said the neighbour.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.