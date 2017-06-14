Wed Jun 14 15:34:04 SAST 2017

Mortuary strike allegedly delays the burial of Yizo Yizo's Gunman 2017-06-14 14:56:20.0 | Kyle Zeeman | Christopher 'Gunman' Kubheka’s distraught wife and family have been left frustrated over delays with the actor’s burial after a pathologists’ strike crippled mortuaries across Gauteng.

Picture credit: Tshepo Kekana

The actor’s manager Thabo Makgaretsa told TshisaLIVE that his family are frustrated over delays in getting an autopsy into Jabu’s death.

“I have spoken to Jabu’s wife and she spoke about the delays they are having at the mortuaries which are preventing them from doing the autopsy quickly. She is frustrated at the delays and you can understand her frustration. She just wants to bury her husband and deal with the heartbreak of losing him without all these complications‚” Thabo said.

He said that the family had reached out to the mortuaries to try and speed up the process.

“As it stands we cannot even discuss a date for the funeral because we are waiting on the autopsy to make funeral arrangements. We are not sure when the funeral will be‚” Thabo added.

A source from the forensics pathology services in Ga-Rankuwa told TshisaLIVE that the actor’s body had been handed over to forensic experts and an autopsy report was expected soon.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Khutso Rabothata could not confirm whether Jabu’s body had been delayed in the strikes but said that military medical personal was being deployed to several mortuaries across the province on Wednesday to deal with the backlog.

“We have a backlog of between 200 and 250 bodies that have reached mortuaries and forensic services since last Thursday. We will be working with the military and are expecting to work well into the night on Wednesday to clear the backlog‚” Khutso said.

The strike comes in the wake of various concerns raised by forensic pathologists and amidst calls for salary upgrades‚ as well as‚ compensation for doing extra work.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.