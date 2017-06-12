Mon Jun 12 15:04:42 SAST 2017

Defence to apply for Hope Zinde murder accused to be re-admitted for psychiatric evaluation 2017-06-12 14:56:40.0 | Bongani Nkosi | Warona Mark Zinde’s lawyer will have another chance to convince the court that his murder accused client should be re-admitted for psychiatric evaluation.

Hope Zinde

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday that Francois Joubert‚ Zinde’s lawyer‚ will bring a new application arguing for re-admission of his client to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

State prosecutor Andre Wilsenach told Judge Papi Masopa this application will formally be brought and argued on Thursday.

The state is expected to oppose it‚ as it did the last time Zinde‚ 24‚ brought a similar application at the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

In January‚ that court dismissed as “flimsy” a short report that said Zinde was possibly schizophrenic.

The report by Dr John Victor Weinkove‚ a private psychiatrist‚ said Zinde should be sent to Weskoppies.

But the state’s own psychiatric report declared Zinde fit to stand trial. This report was compiled by four psychiatrists at Weskoppies.

There is now another psychiatric report apparently saying Zinde should go to the mental institution. Joubert is expected to reveal it on Thursday‚ as part of his application.

Last weekend marked exactly a year since he allegedly killed his mother at their Pecanwood Estate home‚ in Hartbeespoort.

The lifeless body of Hope Zinde‚ who would have been 51 years old this year‚ was found in the boot of her Range Rover SUV.

A post-mortem showed that the former SABC board member and journalist succumbed to head wounds inflicted with a heavy blunt object.

Police charged the son for the murder. He was also allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs.

Joubert told reporters after the brief proceedings his client showed signs of mental disturbance and should be admitted to Weskoppies.

“I’m a lay man when it comes to psychology‚ but he’s not mentally well.”

