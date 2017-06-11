Sun Jun 11 10:15:34 CAT 2017

MultiChoice to cover Minnie Dlamini's wedding 2017-06-11 09:39:00.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | TV presenter Minnie Dlamini and her photographer fiancé Quinton Jones have apparently sold their wedding rights to MultiChoice for a whopping R6-million.

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones

As if that was not enough, Dlamini is also said to have scored a lucrative sponsorship deal for the couple's engagement and wedding rings, as well as other jewellery items from Sandton's top jewellery designer, Jenna Clifford.

Dlamini had been keeping scores of her fans on social media well-informed about her wedding, even disclosing that she was planning it herself.

The wedding is scheduled for September and would be covered live on one of M-Net's channels on DStv.

Sunday World has learnt that the couple approached MultiChoice executive Nkateko Mabaso early this year with a proposal to get the Randburg-based pay TV channel to acquire exclusive rights to their wedding.

