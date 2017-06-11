Sun Jun 11 10:15:31 SAST 2017

Marks Maponyane, his wife call it quits - couple living apart after another domestic fight 2017-06-11 09:34:27.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Retired footballer Marks Maponyane and his wife Sylvia took transfers from their marriage of 39 years after another domestic fight in which she accused him of taking out a life insurance cover for her without her knowledge.

Marks and Sylvia Maponyane. Photo Tshepo Kekana

The estranged Sylvia has vacated their posh marital home in Midstream Estate, east of Joburg, and is now living in their apartment in Lyttelton, Pretoria.

She claimed that among a litany of things that made her gatvol was when he told her that "I'm watching TV" when she hysterically phoned to tell him that she was trapped in her car after being involved in a crash in Joburg in January.

She also claimed that Maponyane told her "I have a few errands to run" when she phoned to inform him that she has been robbed at gunpoint, also in January.

"I was pleading with him to accompany me to the police station as I was too traumatised to drive," she said.

