Tue Jun 06 10:30:41 SAST 2017

Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Washington Sixolo dies 2017-06-06 09:52:00.0 | Patience Bambalele | Veteran actor Washington Sixolo, who portrayed the role of Jwara in hostel comedy Emzini Wezinsizwa , has died.

Picture credit: WATSON MCOTELI

Sixolo, who starred as Nobobwire's husband in the SABC1 show for years, died on Sunday after a long illness.

According to his daughter Lindelwa Sixolo, the late TV and film actor had been sick for some time struggling with multiple sicknesses.

On Saturday, he became seriously ill and was rushed from his Soweto home in Orlando East to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he died the following day.

"My dad has not been okay for some time. On Saturday he became serious and we rushed him to hospital where he died the next morning," Lindelwa said. President of the Creative Workers Union of South Africa Mabutho Sithole described Sixolo as a humble and funny person.

