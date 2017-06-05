Mon Jun 05 11:46:30 SAST 2017

Chiefs coach John Paintsil and nyatsi in money drama 2017-06-05 10:52:42.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane and Batlile Phaladi | Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil has been caught offside after he allegedly borrowed money from his mate and then played hide and seek when he had to settle the debt.

These allegations were made by Paintsil's "friend with benefits" Lebo August after the two had a major fallout due to a R3000 loan. The 24-year-old August painted a bad picture of the Chiefs assistant trainer after he allegedly refused to pay her back R3000 he had loaned from her last month.

August told Sunday World during an interview at her home in Morningside, north of Joburg, that she met the former Ghana international player in July last year.

"I was stuck on the side of the highway because my car was overheating. John stopped and assisted me, that's how we hooked up and started having sex. We are not dating, it's just a hook up where we just have sex," she said.

Paintsil, who played for English Premiership sides West Ham United, Fulham and Leicester City before heading to South Africa to wind down his illustrious career with Santos and Maritzburg United, denied knowing August.

Instead, he said the Lebo he knows was his friend and they do take pictures together but do not sleep together.

"I owe her R3000? What did I buy from her?

"I don't have a girlfriend with that name," he said.

He said the person who is accusing him of owing her money was out to destroy him.

Moments after the telephonic interview with Paintsil, August contacted our reporters and said Paintsil called and begged her to deny knowing him or having had sex with her.

"He wanted us to chat through SMSes so that he can use it as proof when he opens a case against Sunday World," she said.

"He told me that if the story was published, his reputation and job will be on the line.

"What angers me is that in all these conversations he says nothing about paying back my money," she said.

According to August, Paintsil was a "good guy since we hooked up" but started misbehaving as months went by.

"We sometimes slept at my place or at his place in the south [of Joburg], next to The Glen shopping mall. We also slept at a hotel once because there was no electricity at his townhouse.

"What pissed me off is that he borrowed money from me claiming that his bank card was swallowed by an ATM and he never paid me back. He promised to pay me back the following day but he has been giving me a run-around ever since," she said.

"He is basically refusing to pay me back and I had saved that money for my younger brother's school transport."

August said as a result, her little brother did not go to school for a week.

Sunday World reported last month that Paintsil caused havoc at his townhouse complex when he blockaded its exit gate with his car after his electricity was cut off for failing to pay rent.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.