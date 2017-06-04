Sun Jun 04 13:01:20 SAST 2017

Samas organising panel 'cheats' Musa of his award 2017-06-04 11:26:13.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Mthande hitmaker Musa Sukwene missed out on votes after a major bungle by the South African Music Awards (Samas) organising committee last week.

Picture credit: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa)

Sunday World can reveal that the committee published the muso's cellphone number on the SABC flagship channel LiveAMP instead of a five-digit SMS number that was used for public voting.

As a result, the artist received a flurry of SMSes from his legion of fans trying to vote for him, only to find that the number given was wrong.

It is understood that due to the barrage of SMS messages flooding his cellphone, Sukwene had to change his cellphone number and used a new one.

