Arthur Mafokate 'moers' jealous lover 2017-06-04 10:08:05.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni and Aneesa Adams | King of kwaito Arthur Mafokate's romantic relationship with his artist, singer Cici, has been exposed after a domestic fight that landed her in hospital.

Cici and Arthur Mafokote. Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo

The revelation came after Cici, real name Busisiwe Twala, opened a case of assault against Mafokate, whom she called "my boyfriend" in the police statement. She accused him of dragging her on the street with his car during an argument. The romantic details about the couple had been a subject of speculation after it emerged that Chomee, who was also alleged to be romantically linked to Mafokate, had moved out of his house in Midrand, north of Joburg.

It was said then that Mafokate had been secretly dating Chomee for some time.

Sunday World can reveal today that Mafokate has now let the cat out of the bag and confirmed in his police statement that he and Cici are boyfriend and girlfriend.

According to a police statement deposed by Cici, the domestic fight was prompted by Mafokate. She said he had received a phone call from another woman while they were in the bedroom around 8pm on Thursday.

