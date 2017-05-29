Mon May 29 11:27:22 SAST 2017

Brickz hates Christians - wife 2017-05-29 10:47:53.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Kwaito star and rape accused Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu hates the church, Christians, the Bible and pastors.

Kwaito musician Sipho "Brickz " Ndlovu. Pic Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Instead, he believes in the power of sangomas or traditional healers to solve his problems. That's according to a second affidavit deposed by his wife Nqobile Gumede, who is a state witness in his rape case, currently playing out at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

According to the statement which was filed at the Honeydew police station, Gumede said Brickz told her to tell the pastor who assisted her to open the rape charge against him, "f**k him".

In the same statement, Gumede revealed that she refused Brickz's proposal to take her to his sangoma after she opened the case, saying that "I no longer had the strongness (sic) for our relationship".

"He told me he hated my church, Christians and the Bible, and that the "f***n Bible was written by men," Gumede said, recounting the day Brickz was made aware of the rape charge.

According to the statement, Brickz had told her that he was going to take revenge on her for opening the case, and Gumede said she was afraid as she did not know when he would make good on his threats.

She also claimed when she (went) back to the house, Brickz asked her to calm down and to lie down on the bed.

"He gave me some water, which made me see flashlights (sic). I asked to take a bath and he poured the water for me. I took a bath, but I continued to be restless."

Gumede said Brickz tried to have sex with her, but she refused.

"He told me that his inyanga from Botswana was in Joburg. I refused to go see him."

Gumede added that Brickz later asked her to call the victim so that he could ask her in person if he had raped her.

"The victim nodded her head that he had raped her. She agreed (sic), twice, and started crying, and went to the bathroom."

After the argument on the allegations of rape, Brickz followed the victim to the bathroom.

Gumede said he later came back and told her the victim should leave the house.

She further said that Brickz had attempted to get her to drop the charges, telling her that the matter should be handled by the family.

Police arrived to fetch the victim on the instruction of her father while they were still arguing about dropping the charges, she said.

"He called me on Sunday, November 2013, from police cells and asked me to beg the victim's father to drop the charges against him and talk about the matter as family," she said.

However, she said the father refused to accede to his request.

