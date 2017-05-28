Sun May 28 11:15:12 CAT 2017

President Zuma's wife fears for her life after trespass 2017-05-28 11:14:50.0 | Aneesa Adams and Amos Mananyetso | President Jacob Zuma's third wife Bongi Ngema-Zuma fears for her life.

Picture credit: Johnny Onverwacht

The first lady told police she felt unsafe in her police-guarded house in the ultra-luxurious suburb of Waterkloof in Pretoria after one of her fired employees showed up in her kitchen unannounced.

Ngema-Zuma, 52, told Blooklyn police that her former administrator at her NGO BNZ Foundation rocked up at her home in February without prior arrangement.

She told police in her statement that Nomava Diko was her ex-employee who was once suspended from the foundation after she was suspected of being involved in fraud.

