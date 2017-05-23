Tue May 23 13:57:22 SAST 2017

ANC bigwigs flex muscles - control of Mopani district at the centre of conflict 2017-05-23 12:50:45.0 | Ngwako Malatji | The Limpopo ANC top-five officials meeting almost degenerated into an ugly affair when two MECs butted heads over the control of Mopani - the province's biggest region.

Mopani ANC chairman Seaparo Sekoati. Picture credit: Tebogo Letsie.

MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Seaparo Sekoati and co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Makoma Makhurupetja allegedly tore each other apart at the provincial head office in Polokwane on Monday.

The meeting was held to resolve the branch nomination impasse in Mopani, where the two come from.

Sekoati, the ANC Mopani regional chairman, allegedly accused Makhurupetja, who is provincial deputy secretary, of interfering in the region's political dynamics.

It is understood that Makhurupetja wants to be Limpopo's first female premier and is supporting Sekoati's rivals to unseat him so that she could have their backing to ascend to the post.

Sekoati is understood to be opposed to Makhurupetja's campaign and wants to win so the region could back him to become the provincial chairman next year.

Makhurupetja declined to comment and referred us to the party's provincial spokesman Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said: "We don't comment on internal issues because that would amount to ill-discipline. But what we can say is that the provincial secretary [Nocks Seabi] has been mandated after the interaction with the Mopani regional executive committee to conduct [an] investigation into the alleged fraudulent branches in Giyani and report back to the PWC and PEC, after which a decision would be taken."

Sekoati downplayed the incident.

"It was nothing serious, Makoma and I are in good terms. We are from the same region together and we relate very well.

"It's just that when [it] is conference time people will make all sorts of allegations."

Two party officials, who didn't want to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media, confirmed Sekoati fired a broadside at Makhurupetja, accusing her of interfering with the nomination process for her own political ends.

"He stood up in the meeting and told officials that they were interfering with the nomination process.

Another official said Sekoati stood up and fingered Makhurupetja as the troublemaker.

It is understood Makhurupetja distanced herself from Sekoati's allegation and accused him of being bitter because she refused to campaign for him to retain his position.

The official said Sekoati was asked to write a formal letter of complaint about Makhurupetja's allegations.

