Pay back the money, Kwaito legend Thebe told 2017-05-21 12:30:03.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Kwaito legend Thebe Mogane is accused of taking off with R20000 after failing to pitch for a performance in Rustenburg, North West.

Picture credit: Antonio Muchave.

The event, Rusty Summer Fiesta, was held in December last year.

One of the event organisers, Success Shondli, said the Lenyora hitmaker accepted the deposit but failed to pitch for the gumba without giving any reasons.

"We had agreed on a fee of R40000 for his performance. We paid him half the amount and the balance was supposed to be paid after he performed, but he did not pitch on the day of the show," said Shondli.

