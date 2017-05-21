Sun May 21 11:55:05 SAST 2017

Final curtain falls for Mandla Hlatshwayo (Photos) 2017-05-21 10:43:03.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Protea Glen Multi-Purpose Centre yesterday to bid farewell to former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo was laid to rest at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto after he and his friend Oupa Duma were gunned down outside a pub in Pimville last week when they came to the rescue of two women who were being robbed.

Both the actor and Duma were declared dead at the scene. His family broke down when his coffin was brought into the hall, while his girlfriend, Mami, was continually comforted by his mother and Hlatswayo's aunt during the funeral.

In a letter written by Mami, she described Hlatswayo as "a selfless family man. A man who protected his family".

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo said Hlatswayo was proof that "men are not trash" as the popular hashtag on social media proclaimed.

"I'm not saying that he died in the right way, but he died doing the right thing. He was saving the lives of women," said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo called on the residents of Soweto to unite in a fight against crime.

Hlatswayo's colleagues weeped as friends and acquaintances delivered moving speeches.

The family said the former actor's brutal murder was painful as his father also died in a similar way decades ago.

The community also stood outside the hall with placards written "Murderers must fall".

The spokesman for the provincial police, Lungelo Dlamini, confirmed that four people were in custody in connection with the murder.

Hlatshwayo is survived by his wife Amanda, with whom he has two children, and his girlfriend Mami and their two children.

Hlatswayo's daughter Bonolo, who last week said she is scared to attend her father's funeral, also attended.

