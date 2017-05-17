Wed May 17 16:56:31 SAST 2017

Teachers can't pray at school 2017-05-17 15:38:52.0 | Katharine Child | The Constitution doesn’t allow schools to choose to adopt religion or be a particular religion.

It allows religious activities to take place at schools or other state institutions which is not the same as teachers running religious assemblies.

HP Van Nieuwenhuizen‚ one of the advocates acting for applicant Hans Pietersen‚ chairperson of the Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy (OGOD)‚ argued in the Johannesburg High Court that court judgments interpret the Constitution to allow religious events to take place “at” schools but not be conducted “by” school staff.

The advocate read to the court the dictionary definitions of “at” and “by“.

He said that when schools adopt a religious belief or endorse a particular religion as decided by the elected school governing body ‚ they are breaching the Constitutions.

This view is not held by all the parties in court. Some who are happy with religious observances as long as a single religion is not held at school.

The Constitution allows religion at state institutions as long as it is voluntary and equitable.

Pietersen does not want schools running Christian assemblies or Christian voluntary meetings at break. He does not object to meetings being held after school or on weekends by external organisations using the premises.

But he told The Times he does not want strangers [teachers]- indoctrinating his child.

Pietersen first was alerted to the religious nature of schools when his triplets were in Grade R in 2009 and the school wanted to hold a “Jesus week” in which pupils [aged six] who were “for Jesus” would wear yellow armbands. He felt this was exclusionary.

His objection stopped the “Jesus week” from going ahead.

His children are now in high school .

Pietersen has asked the Johannesburg High Court to interdict all public schools from having Bible readings at assembly‚ having Christian slogans or badges‚ having voluntary Christian meetings at break‚ or allowing prayer in class and at sport matches. He initially targeted six Afrikaans schools but his request has been modified to apply to every school in South Africa. This could affect government schools that identify as majority Muslim or Hindu.

