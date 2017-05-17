Wed May 17 10:52:30 SAST 2017

Defiant MEC Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana shows premier middle finger 2017-05-17 09:47:43.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Former Limpopo transport, safety and security MEC Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana has shown Premier Stan Mathabatha the middle finger.

MEC for agriculture Mapula Mokaba-Ohukwana. Picture credit: Supplied.

Mokaba-Phukwana has ignored the premier's instruction that she and head of department Hanli du Plessis personally pay back R3-million they paid to Master of Public Administration within 14 days. The money was paid to Master of Public Administration investigators to investigate irregularities in the department in 2014.

The EFF had filed a complaint with the office of the public protector, which ruled that the payment was in violation of the Public Management Funds Act and the Executive Members Ethics. Mokaba-Phukwana and Du Plessis were ordered to pay R1.6-million and R1.1-million respectively.

The ANC veteran, who is now the MEC for agriculture, faces dismissal if she does not pay back the money by May 23.

Du Plessis said they have taken the matter up for review but refused to comment further, saying that the matter is sub judice.

The spokesman for Mokaba-Phukwana, Joel Seabi, said: "We have taken the matter up for review and we have informed the premier - [and] all parties involved in this case including the EFF, who are the complainant - about the appeal.

"So we have decided to ignore the directive from the premier for the MEC to pay back the money as the matter is still sub judice."

Mathabatha's spokesman Kenny Mathivha dismissed Mokaba-Phukwana's assertions that she is not required to pay back the money as she has taken the matter up for review.

"The legal department in the office of the premier was not informed that the matter was taken for review," he said.

Mathivha said Mokaba-Phukwana and Du Plessis were supposed to have filed the appeal with the office of the public protector by no later than February 28 but they failed to do so.

Oupa Segwale, the spokesman for the public protector said they have not received any court papers from the MEC and therefore "the remedial action is binding".

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.