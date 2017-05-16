Tue May 16 10:36:21 CAT 2017

Duduzane Zuma tried to persuade Ngoako Ramatlhodi to meet Ajay Gupta 2017-05-16 09:42:17.0 | Ernest Mabuza | President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane tried to convince former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi to meet with a member of the Gupta family‚ a request he refused‚ Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday.

Picture credit: Antonio Muchave.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday morning‚ Ramatlhodi detailed how Duduzane had asked him to meet Ajay Gupta. Ramatlhodi said he refused to meet Gupta.

“I said I would report this (to President Zuma).”

Ramatlhodi said he reported the meeting to the president and there was no further request for a meeting with the Gupta family.

“The bottom line is I did not cooperate with the Guptas.”

Ramatlhodi was speaking to the TV station following explosive allegations revealed on Tuesday by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and published by Eyewitness News.

The allegations surfaced a day after Brian Molefe resumed his job as CEO of Eskom after a dispute over his multi-million rand “golden handshake”.

Ramatlhodi told amaBhungane that he was pressured to effectively blackmail Glencore‚ owner of the Optimum coal mine‚ which supplied coal to Eskom’s Hendrina power station.

Optimum was placed under business rescue after Molefe reportedly refused to renegotiate a coal supply contract and imposed a R2 billion penalty against the company.

Ramatlhodi said he would be willing to detail further related issues during a commission of inquiry‚ which was recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela after her investigation into state capture involving the Guptas‚ who are friends of the president and business partners of Duduzane. President Zuma has objected to Madonsela’s findings.

“There were other issues. I think if the proposed commission (of inquiry into state capture) comes‚ I might give more meat to (my claims).”

Ramatlhodi said he did not meet with the former public protector’s investigators during their investigation into allegations of undue influence held by the Gupta family last year as he was not well.

“I am prepared to speak under oath. There were other operational issues which would be better ventilated on a better platform. If there is an official platform which requires us to speak‚ I will speak‚” he said.

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma rubbished Ramatlhodi’s allegations‚ but the former minister told eNCA the meeting with Duduzane could be verified by his former director general and appointments secretary.

