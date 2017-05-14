Sun May 14 11:36:05 SAST 2017

Horrific details of Karabo Mokoena's gruesome murder - heated club quarrel leads to incineration 2017-05-14 10:30:34.0 | Athandiwe Saba | Sandile Mantsoe allegedly loaded the body of his late girlfriend in a wheely bin, put it in his luxury BMW, drove to his family home where he picked up a tyre, acid and a container to buy petrol.

Sandile Mantsoe, the man accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo, during his first appearance in court. Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo.

Mantsoe, 27, then proceeded to a deserted area where he burned the body of Karabo Mokoena. These chilling details are, according to law-enforcement sources, contained in Mantsoe's affidavit deposed with the police this week.

According to high-ranking police officials, Mantsoe allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend at a club which continued in his luxury apartment in Sandton.

He allegedly told police that he found his girlfriend of seven months dead upon his return.

