Wed May 10 13:33:30 CAT 2017

Stan Mathabatha rejects proposal to fire sickly MEC 2017-05-10 12:55:18.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has rejected a proposal from some of his ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) members to fire sickly social development MEC Joyce Mashamba.

Picture credit: ELIJAR MUSHIANA

Mashamba, 68, who has been in and out of hospital for almost two years, is now languishing in an unnamed hospital.

Mathabatha appointed Dr Poppy Ramathuba as acting MEC.

Two senior ANC sources said Mathabatha was approached by some PEC members who suggested that he release Mashamba from her duties.

Mathabatha fobbed off their suggestion and said he would only do so at the behest of Mashamba's family.

Sunday World learnt that Mathabatha later sent delegates to Mashamba's home in Mankweng to inform them of the mounting pressure to remove her but assured them that the ANC veteran would be removed over his dead body.

"This in my view was a set up. This was going to have serious political ramifications for him because you cannot just remove a politician of her calibre from her position despite her illustrious political career simply because she has not been well," said an official.

The official said Mathabatha was concerned that if she were to die after being removed from her position, her family would blame him for her death.

Another official said "comrades" had advised Mashamba to quit because of her poor health but she was defiant.

Limpopo government spokesman Phuti Seloba said: "Mme Mashamba was given three months' leave and she is still on the second month. She is recovering and we wish her a speedy recovery."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.