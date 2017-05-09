Tue May 09 14:48:23 SAST 2017

Executive decisions by the president can be reviewed‚ says judge 2017-05-09 13:57:36.0 | Shenaaz Jamal | South Gauteng High Court Judge Bashir Vally said on Tuesday that an executive decision made by President Jacob Zuma can be reviewed.

Vally said this while giving reasons for an earlier judgment‚ in which he ordered Zuma to provide the Democratic Alliance with reasons as to why he had embarked on a cabinet reshuffle.

The DA approached the court on an urgent basis‚ seeking to obtain the reasons why Zuma had removed former finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma made the announcement in a late night statement that said‚ “I have decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy‚ experience and expertise. I have directed the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality.”

Vally said the cabinet reshuffle had caused a great deal of consternation for many citizens. “It is no exaggeration to say that it was received with shock‚ alarm and dismay by many.”

TMG Digital

