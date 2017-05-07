Sun May 07 15:00:07 SAST 2017

Five more mental health patients have died since the release of the Health Ombudsman report 2017-05-07 13:28:34.0 | Roxanne Henderson | Five for more patients have died in Gauteng since the release of the Health Ombudsman’s report on the disastrous transfer of mental health patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs.

Giving an update on the transfers‚ Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said on Sunday that the department had made significant inroads in addressing the recommendations of the Health Ombudsman.

Not all patients have been transferred yet‚ however‚ due to disputes between the Gauteng Department of Health and families of patients‚ and in some cases NGOs refusing to have patients removed from their facilities.

“The first relocations began on the 3rd of March 2017. We are pleased to say that all patients‚ except where there are disputes or misunderstandings‚ have been relocated. Thus 91% of eligible patients have been relocated from NGOs to date‚” Ramokgopa said.

Patients yet to be transferred are in nine facilities. Legal action will be taken to finalise the transfer of the remaining patients‚ Ramokgopa said.

The department has also had 20 NGOs closed to date‚ following the release of the health ombud’s report.

Since the report’s release five patients have died due to natural causes.

“We believe that one death is too many. In spite of the fact that the causes of death were cited as natural‚ we have instructed that post mortems be conducted and we are waiting for the outcome thereof‚” Ramokgopa said.

Ninety-six days have passed since the report’s release which confirmed the deaths of more than 94 mental health patients in NGOs.

Last month the department requested the Health Ombud give it an extension on its 45-day timeframe for the transfer of patients.

The department’s disciplinary hearing for senior officials implicated in the poorly managed transfer of patients has been postponed pending the completion of an appeal process currently underway.

The department’s head of department‚ Dr Barney Sebelano‚ and the Director for Mental Health Directorate‚ Dr Makgabo Manamela. are suspended.

