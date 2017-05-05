Fri May 05 11:43:01 CAT 2017

Good leadership will ensure young people have free education: Hlaudi 2017-05-05 11:07:55.0 | Neo Goba | Controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has told hundreds of students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) that education is the key to success.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture credit: Tshepo Kekana

Motsoeneng was speaking publicly for the first time after being barred from delivering a speech at a school in Ivory Park‚ Midrand‚ on Wednesday.

He was expected to give a talk at Eqinisweni Secondary School to motivate pupils to focus on their studies.

“When you talk about education‚ education should unite all students in South Africa. Whether you belong to a certain political party‚ education is key in South Africa.

“What we mean by transformation? For me I think after 22 years into democracy‚ we can’t be talking about transformation‚ we need to speak implementation. I think the problem in South Africa is that we have been talking too much‚ but no action‚” said Motsoeneng.

He was invited by the South African Student Congress’ Gauteng disciplinary committee in partnership with the Young Communist League to deliver a keynote address under the theme ‘economic transformation in relation to free education’ on Thursday evening.

Motsoeneng‚ a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma‚ made an about turn about the leadership of the country in realising free education in the country.

“I think what we need to look at is people leading South Africa because if you have good leaders in the country‚ you’ll be able to make sure that young people are getting free education in South Africa‚ that is what you need‚” he added.

Motsoeneng also urged parents that can afford to pay for their children’s tuition fees to do so. He said it can’t be correct that disadvantaged students are required to pay for their education even when they struggle to have a decent meal on a daily basis.

South African Union of Students secretary general Sthembiso Ndlovu told students that they must choose between the struggle of free education or prioritise being in class.

He sent a stern warning to government‚ saying that disruptions will continue again in the third quarter of the year pending the results of the Commission of Inquiry into free quality higher education which is expected to give a report to Zuma at the end of June.

“The struggle of free education is no longer going to be postponed. The year 2017 is the year of free education. We don’t care about the ANC succession debate‚ it’s not going to bring us anything. We are saying that the struggle for free quality education must be achieved this year and we are going to suspend the issue of pen and paper up until we determine that‚” said Ndlovu.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.