Wed May 03 15:42:41 SAST 2017

Small business avoiding government, big business 2017-05-03 14:42:38.0 | Staff Writer | South Africa - and the National Development Plan (NDP) which government and its partners in the NGO and private sectors have adopted - is relying on small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to help solve the country's employment crisis.

In the third quarter of 2016, unemployment hit a 13-year high of 27.1%, meaning we have almost six million people in need of jobs - not counting those who have simply given up looking for work.

The NDP commits its stakeholders to financing, supporting and mentoring small businesses with the aim of empowering growth in this sector to create 90% of new jobs - a target of almost 10-million - by 2030.

Big spenders like government and big business can produce knock-on benefits across the entire value chain, stimulating growth and employment simply by making the SMME sector the focus of their procurement policies.

"It is worrying to see that so many small businesses do not engage with government or the large, private sector at all," says Jeanne Viljoen, Saica (the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants) project director practice.

"The 2016 survey report indicates the same trend as in past years: more than 80% of our SMMEs do no business with government at state, provincial, municipal or parastatal level, and almost 40% indicate the same with regard to large private sector firms," she says.

While SMMEs can rely on retail customers or other micro enterprises to pay them within 24 days on average, and other small businesses within 30 days, big business makes them wait 40 days and state sectors delay payments by anything from 54 to 64 days.

Supplying to slow payers is small-business suicide.

"Cash flow is the lifeblood of small businesses," says Viljoen. - Saica Survey

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.