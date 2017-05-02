Tue May 02 13:55:28 SAST 2017

Upcoming rapper accuses Emtee of stealing tracks 2017-05-02 12:44:15.0 | Batlile Phaladi | SA rapper Emtee is accused of stealing songs from a rising star whom he worked with three years ago.

The single, called Ghetto Hero, was released last Friday under Ambitiouz Entertainment and has already been played by major radio stations and TV shows.

The young musician at the receiving end of Emtee's alleged thievery, Jolondy Jacobs, said he felt wronged by Emtee as this was not the first time it had happened.

"The whole thing pissed me off. This is not the first time. His song Ready was also released without crediting me. I was part of the team in 2014 before they all became famous. We had worked on a lot of songs together," lamented the young rapper.

Jacobs said he used to work with Emtee and Sjava back in 2014 making music. "He takes the music we make together and claims it as his, but now the problem for him is I have all the originals of the songs we made back then," he said.

Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, admitted recording the song with Jacobs, but said the recorded single with Jacobs was an "old sketch".

"These people know that I'm famous. So since they are not where I am, they will do anything to bring me down," said the popular rapper.

The rapper also admitted that he worked with Jacobs in 2014, but "whatever originals he says he has are all fake. I'm the one who has originals".

Another rapper, Makizar who was born in Cameroon but raised in South Africa, also spoke out about his experience with Emtee.

"Emtee is used to doing this. In his song My Enemies, he used pieces of my work without crediting me," he said.

He said every rapper recognised their work, "even if it's a line or two".

A music producer, who did not want to be named, said the incident was not the first.

"Emtee has stolen a lot of beats and songs from rising artists. They are within their right to claim their work and expose him," he said.

Jacobs said he would leave the matter to his company Muthaland to deal with it.

Muthaland's Lance Stehr declined to comment, while Ambitiouz had not done so by the time of going to print.

Ambitiouz entertainment owner, Kgosi Mahumapelo, said: "We can confirm that Jacobs' verse was in Emtee's song but it was removed before the song was released," said Mahumapelo.

phaladib@sundayworld.co.za

