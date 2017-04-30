Sun Apr 30 11:51:09 SAST 2017

Ria Ledwaba settles court case with angry motorist 2017-04-30 10:26:37.0 | Batlile Phaladi | Former football queen Ria Ledwaba was allegedly assaulted on the side of the road by an unknown motorist in Fourways, Joburg, late last year.

In a police statement seen by Sunday World, Ledwaba claimed she was driving in her white BMW 420d when she saw a white Jeep on the side of the road.

Although details in the statement appear to be sketchy, Ledwaba said she stopped and the driver of a Jeep got out of the car and kicked her car.

She said she then went back to her car, but when she was driving away, the other motorist made signs asking her to open her window.

Ledwaba further told police she refused to open her window and drove away, but the other motorist banged on her car and damaged it. Damages to the car amounted to R50000.

Police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini confirmed a case of assault and malicious damage to property was opened at Douglasdale police station.

Ledwaba, who owned Premier Soccer League club Ria Stars, said the matter was thrown out of court.

"I don't want to go into details. The case was dropped in court. The person came to me and apologised so we settled the matter," she said this week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.