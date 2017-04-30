Sun Apr 30 14:54:05 SAST 2017

Malo calls on ANC to vote to keep Zuma in 2017-04-30 13:11:20.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Musician and Limpopo ANC member Malo A Botsheba has called on ANC MPs from Limpopo to vote against the motion of no confidence tabled by UDM against President Jacob Zuma.

Limpopo MPs are, among others, International Relations and Corporation minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane, Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his deputy Joe Phaahla, former ANC provincial chairman Cassel Mathale and Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi.

The MPs are expected to vote on the much awaited motion of no confidence which has been postponed sine die because the UDM has taken the matter to the Constitutional Court to force National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow the lawmakers to vote secretly.

This left Malo, real name Steve Sefofa, and other Zuma loyalists worried that ANC MPs might vote with the opposition to unseat him.

"I'm calling upon those who come from our province to vote against the motion because if they vote with the opposition to remove the President Zuma, the ANC will lose power in 2019. Zuma must be left to finish his term even after the new president is elected in the next ANC elective conference in December," he said.

Malo, a member of Lebaka branch in Bolobedu, claimed that if Zuma finishes his term, the ANC will be united more than ever and that the party will win the 2019 election with an overwhelming majority and also reclaim the lost metros.

In a veiled attack against ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize for publicly criticising Zuma about his recent cabinet reshuffle, Malo warned party leaders to manage their differences internally.

"If you have differences with each other please manage them internally because if you criticising a sitting president publicly you are only creating further divisions within the party," he said.

Malo declined to reveal his preferred candidate between Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who are both seemingly contesting for the party's presidency in the forthcoming election.

"The succession debate has not been opened yet, so it would be ill-discipline for me to announce publicly who my preferred candidate is," he said.

A month ago the Limpopo ANC PEC announced that it would meet with its deployees in parliament to ask them not to vote with the opposition.

ngwakom@sundayworld.co.za

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.