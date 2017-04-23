Pearl Modiadie back in fiancé’s arms
Television and radio personality Pearl Modiadie is engaged to be married, again.
The sultry Metro FM presenter got affianced to her former fiance Nkululeko Buthelezi last month after they rekindled their dalliance.
The Great Escape and Zaziwa host confirmed to Sunday World that she got betrothed to the same man for the second time.
"I can confirm that we are back together and very happy with each other. But that's all I can say because I hate discussing my private life in the media."