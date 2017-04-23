Sun Apr 23 11:31:04 CAT 2017

Fikile Mbalula sues Robert Marawa - police minister takes Twitter war to court 2017-04-23 10:24:51.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni and Ngwako Malatji | Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is finally firing back after being shown the middle finger by sports presenter Robert Marawa for some time now.

Picture credit: Instagram.

Sunday World has learnt that Mbalula had now slapped the Metro FM and SuperSport presenter with a lawsuit after Marawa allegedly ignored his letter of demand to apologise to the minister.

Mbalula's lawyers from Maluleke, Msimang and Associates confirmed that they were dragging Marawa before judges at the South Gauteng High Court for a slew of remarks he has been making over the past two years about their client.

One of the law firm's partners, Mikateko Shirilele, confirmed that they filed papers on April 12 after Marawa did not take their initial demands seriously for him to apologise to the minister.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.