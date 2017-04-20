Thu Apr 20 10:42:31 SAST 2017

William Mthethwa spends R20 000 on tribute CD for Hlaudi 2017-04-20 09:51:27.0 | Shenaaz Jamal | The ‘Friends of Hlaudi’ CD is real and the artist behind it is a 100% fan of the suspended SABC boss.

Picture credit: Tsheko Kabasia

William Mthethwa a recording artist from the Free State‚ spent R20‚000 producing the CD that pays tribute to Hlaudi Motsoeneng for all his efforts‚ especially for introducing the 90% local content policy for SABC radio stations.

“Hlaudi did not know about the CD‚ it was a surprise I had done for him and all the songs are in support of him. He was very happy about the CD‚” said Mthethwa.

“He was the only person who stood up for local artists when he was in the SABC. Local artists have been abused and have had to bribe music compilers thousands of rands to get airtime for their music‚” he said.

Mthethwa who produced and composed all eight songs about Motsoeneng said the CD was launched two weeks ago and marketing is being done for it in order for the CD to be made available nationwide.

“One of the songs on the CD titled ‘Hlaudi Ngowethu’ is dedicated to him and I sing about how we will always stand behind him‚ come what may‚” said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said he and other artists are yet to find out what will become of the 90% local content policy introduced by Motsoeneng after his suspension.

