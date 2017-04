Tue Apr 18 14:45:11 SAST 2017

DJ Zinhle's beau Brendon Naidoo granted bail 2017-04-18 13:38:07.0 | Lindile Sifile | DJ Zinhle's boyfriend Brendon Naidoo, 31, who is charged with fraud, has been granted a R60 000 bail.

Picture credit: Instagram.

Naidoo, appeared at Alexandra Magistrates Court this morning on fraud charges which he allegedly committed through his forex trading business in which several people invested their pension monies in.

However, some of them opened fraud cases against Naidoo after he allegedly failed to pay them back their profits.

