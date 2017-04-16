Sun Apr 16 11:38:51 CAT 2017

Isibaya actor Pallance Dladla released on bail after 1am arrest 2017-04-16 11:01:00.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | It appears that Isibaya actor Pallance Dladla likes to puff and pass his herb in the wrong places.

Picture credit: Instagram.

Dladla, 25, who plays hunk Jabulani Zungu in the popular Mzansi Magic soapie, was arrested and detained after he was found in possession of dagga at Montecasino in Fourways, northern Joburg, last week Friday.

A police source told Sunday World the star actor was thrown into holding cells in the early hours of Friday after police were alerted by security guards to a man smoking ganja in the casino complex.

"When we arrived at the scene the guards told us they had found him smoking. So we searched him and found that he was in possession of dagga," he said.

