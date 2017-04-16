Sun Apr 16 11:39:49 SAST 2017

Former soccer star Christopher Netshidzivhe now works as labourer after retiring (Photos) 2017-04-16 11:05:29.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Former Black Leopards and University of Pretoria player Christopher Netshidzivhe has traded his soccer boots for pick and shovel.

Christopher Netshidzivhe is a former professional soccer player. He is now working for engineering company Athivhonali Trading and Projects in Pretoria. /Kabelo Mokoena

Netshidzivhe, 37, a talented midfielder who used to leave a lot of opponents on the floor with his skill, said he is happy with his new career path as it puts food on the table for his family.

Sunday World recently visited Netshidzivhe on site at Marotola Primary School in Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, where his civil engineering employer, Athivhonali Trading and Projects, is constructing storm water drainage.

The former footie said he has been working for the company for two years, having started on a project in Polokwane, Limpopo and later on another job in Pretoria.

