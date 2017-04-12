Wed Apr 12 11:26:12 SAST 2017

Ngoako Ramathlodi resigns as MP 2017-04-12 10:52:15.0 | Tmg Digital | Former public services minister Ngoako Ramathlodi has resigned as an ANC MP‚ becoming the fourth member of parliament to exit the National Assembly in the wake of the recent cabinet reshuffle.

Picture credit: Puxley Makgatho.

“The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Minister and ANC MP Adv. Ngoako Ramathlodi as an MP effective 31 March‚” the ANC in parliament said in a statement.

“Comrade Ramathlodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of South Africa‚ the leadership and membership of the ANC as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years of his membership in parliament.”

“On behalf of the ANC in Parliament‚ we thank comrade Ramathlodi for his selfless service to the movement as a public representative.”

Ramathlodi’s resignation follows those of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former transport minister Dipuo Peters.

All of these MPs were axed in President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle at the end of last month.

