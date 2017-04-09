Sun Apr 09 12:09:44 SAST 2017

Sex video prison warder kills himself after rape conviction 2017-04-09 11:33:24.0 | Batlile Phaladi and Ngwako Malatji | South Africa's most infamous prison warder Paul Zwane, who shot to infamy after a video of him and a female police officer having sex while on duty emerged, has allegedly committed suicide.

Paul Zwane in the infamous sex video with a female SAPS officer he was on duty with at Leratong hospital in 2011. Both officers were dismissed.

Zwane, who became known as Otto after the scandalous video went viral, allegedly hanged himself in a single cell at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City, on Wednesday morning.

Zwane, who was dismissed from the Department of Correctional Services following his caper in 2011, allegedly ended it all a few hours before he could be sentenced after he was convicted for kidnapping and raping a minor.

Gauteng Correctional Services spokesman Ofentse Morwane confirmed that Zwane allegedly took his life in the early hours of Wednesday.

