Sun Apr 09 12:09:47 SAST 2017

Modise's wife faces prison for 'theft' of more than R15m 2017-04-09 11:20:09.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | The late International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Glayton Modise's second wife faces time in jail for theft amounting to more than R15-million.

The late leader of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, Glayton Modise, and his wife Pearl Modise, in Zuurbekom, Johannesburg. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

Sunday World can today reveal that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) took a decision last week to prosecute Pearl Tafu on charges of theft.

Modise's first wife Mirriam, 64, had opened a case of theft against Tafu, 30, in July last year, claiming that her younger love rival stole R2.8-million in cash from her home at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom, south of Joburg.

The elderly widow also told the Bekkersdal police that Tafu stole the textiles that she used to manufacture the church's uniforms to the value of R9-million as well as furniture worth R3.5-million.

As a result, the NPA has decided that Tafu must face the music before a magistrate to answer to charges of theft, housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.