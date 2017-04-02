Sun Apr 02 11:34:47 SAST 2017

Papa Penny came close to beating up station manager 2017-04-02 10:39:00.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Musician Penny Penny allegedly assaulted Munghana Lonene station manager Lawrence Ubisi in a scuffle over food and for making him strip half naked in public.

Picture credit: Supplied.

The muso, whose reality show Papa Penny Ahee on DStv's Mzansi Magic has taken the country by storm, was also allegedly involved in a stand-off with the station's DJs whom he accused of not wanting to interview him because he was "DStv" and not "SABC".

This took place during the station's awards ceremony in Giyani, Limpopo, last weekend.

Ubisi declined to comment and referred us to SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago who could not be reached for comment at deadline time.

