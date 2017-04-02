Sun Apr 02 11:34:44 SAST 2017

DJ Zinhle's man is 'fraud' - Brendon Naidoo charged with multi-million corruption 2017-04-02 10:56:00.0 | Batlile Phaladi | New boyfriend of one of South Africa's most respected DJs Zinhle Jiyane, Brendon Naaido, has allegedly been enriching himself by scamming retired teachers and business people.

Picture credit: Instagram.

The affected parties opened a case of fraud against Naidoo at Sandton police station on Friday.

Naidoo allegedly creamed up to R15-million from his accusers, claiming he was going to invest their cash in forex trade.

Rustenburg businessman Thapelo Tshepe said he transferred about R3-million into Naidoo's account in 2014.

"Naidoo approached me back in 2014 and told me we could make money with forex trading. He convinced me with bank statements and showed me how much profit he made from forex trading.

