Wed Mar 29 11:49:11 SAST 2017

WATCH LIVE: Legendary actor Joe Mafela funeral service 2017-03-29 11:41:53.0 | Tshisalive | Hundreds of mourners have arrived at the UJ Soweto Campus to say their final goodbyes to veteran actor Joe Mafela.

A traditional Tshivenda ceremony was performed outside the hall.

His casket was led in by two men riding white horses.

Members of Generations: The Legacy cast and crew are at the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor who died in a car accident earlier this month.

Video

