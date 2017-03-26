Sun Mar 26 12:31:46 SAST 2017

Court beef over UDM food bill 2017-03-26 11:31:46.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa and his party are embroiled in a legal battle over an unpaid food bill of R300000.

Picture credit: Kevin Sutherland.

Tshepo Tseki, owner of MTTM Trading, a company hired by the UDM to provide a catering service at the party's elective congress at the University of Free State in December 2015, said it was not paid in full after it had rendered the service.

Holomisa allegedly told the service provider it had provided "rotten food" for the gathering and therefore it would not be paid.

As a result of the beef with Holomisa over the bill, Tseki filed papers against the party at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in December last year.

Holomisa said they were not going to pay the caterer even if he took them to court.

