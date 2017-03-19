Sun Mar 19 16:40:53 SAST 2017

Municipality lauds Mboro and Nomvula Mokonyane for ending drought 2017-03-19 15:37:13.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be honoured by the Maloti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State for their role in "ending drought and the water crisis" in the area.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Prophet Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina praying for rain. / Supplied

The pair will be given awards by mayor Vusi Tshabalala at a thanksgiving ceremony to be held at the Phuthaditjhaba stadium next month.

Speaking through his secretary Mmaditaba Beqezi, Tshabalala confirmed they would confer awards on Mboro and Mama Action, as Mokonyane is also known, for "ending drought and water shortage" in the areas covered by the eastern Free State municipality.

He said Motsoeneng, of the Incredible Happenings Ministries, prayed for the rainfall while Mokonyane supplied water tanks and introduced water-saving devices, among others, in communities hit by the water crisis.

"Our area was ravaged by drought and our people didn't have water due to lack of rainfall. We prayed with Prophet Motsoeneng and in no time it rained. So it is for this reason that we give him something as a token of appreciation for his role in ending drought in our area.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.