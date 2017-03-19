Sun Mar 19 16:40:51 CAT 2017

Businessman to sue Black Coffee over FAM brand 2017-03-19 15:19:21.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Award-winning international DJ Black Coffee has been threatened with a lawsuit by a Limpopo businessman over the use of a name for his arts academy.

Picture credit: Instagram

This comes after Black Coffee, real name Nathi Maphumulo, announced on social media this month that he will be launching a youth academy called FAM.

But that did not go down well with Matodzi Makananisa, who claimed that the name was similar to his FAME brand.

Makananisa owns FAME Awards, FAM.E Charity Cup and FAME Creative school of the arts and his company is based in Limpopo.

FAME stands for Film, Arts, Music and Entertainment and the vehicle has been used over the past few years to honour top achieving artists of all disciplines from Limpopo.

He also successfully hosted the FAME Charity Cup, which featured PSL and NFD teams including Kaizer Chiefs, Baroka FC, Magesi FC and Black Leopards.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.