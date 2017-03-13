Mon Mar 13 10:31:01 CAT 2017

Faith Muthambi fails to secure a place to study at varsity 2017-03-13 09:50:09.0 | Amos Mananyetso | Communications Minister Faith Muthambi's attempts to study for a master's degree in journalism were hit with a signal jammer when the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) sent her application to the trash bin.

Picture credit: ESA ALEXANDER.

Muthambi, who has degrees in law and public management, had applied to be admitted into TUT's respected journalism school to pursue an M-Tech but failed to meet the institution's requirements.

The minister, who faces the axe from President Jacob Zuma's cabinet after the parliamentary ad-hoc committee that was investigating the rot at the SABC recommended that she be effectively fired, confirmed that she tried her luck with TUT.

Her spokesman Mishack Molakeng said: "The Tshwane University of Technology is best placed to comment on the availability of space and its admissions procedure. The Minister holds a senior degree in law and her application for admission to an M-Tech programme was submitted through normal channels.

"Allegations that the minister received special treatment are false."

TUT spokeswoman Willa de Ruyter confirmed that Muthambi had applied to be admitted into the master's programme but her lack of undergraduate qualifications or experience in journalism worked against her.

"The minister has applied to enrol for an M-Tech in journalism but is not currently a registered student at TUT. It's a huge honour for TUT that the minister has selected this leading university to further her studies.

"Like any other prospective student, her application has been considered and evaluated accordingly, as set out in the TUT Prospectus.

"With no official qualification or previous training in journalism, the applicant did not meet the admission requirements and the minister has been informed officially of the outcome," De Ruyter said.

She said TUT had instead enticed the minister to consider other courses offered by the institution but did not elaborate which programmes were recommended.

"The university commends the Minister and applauds her for the example she sets with 'life-long learning'.

"We will continue to engage with her towards finding a suitable qualification (depending on admission requirements) for her to enrol for study at TUT in future," she said.

Muthambi has completed several courses and certificates through different universities including Municipal Finance Development and Project Management at Wits Business School as well as Fraud Examination and Sports Law at the University of Pretoria.

