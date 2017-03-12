Sun Mar 12 13:16:54 SAST 2017

Skolopad was gang raped by three men 2017-03-12 12:30:07.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | Controversial DJ Nonhlanhla Qwabe might be hogging the headlines following her strut in a butt-revealing yellow dress at the Metro FM awards, but she is feeling pain in her heart.

Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo.

Skolopad, as she is affectionately known in entertainment circles, claims she has been raped twice.

Qwabe, 33, said she was first raped in 2008 in her hometown in Qwa-Qwa, Free State.

"We were coming back from the hospital with a friend. She managed to get away and the guy caught me," she said.

She told Sunday World she reported the assault at the Mokodumela police station but later dropped charges.

