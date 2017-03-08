Wed Mar 08 13:43:18 SAST 2017

Kwesta: Best kid on the block 2017-03-08 12:53:45.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | Kwesta may have been snubbed at the Metro FM Music Awards last weekend, but he definitely deserves the Song of the Year accolade

Picture credit: Tsheko Kabasia

He revolutionised the Mzansi hip-hop scene with his track Ngud, featuring Cassper Nyovest, last year.

He continues to break boundaries with his latest offering, Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe, featuring a cast of his closest friends and family.

In the music video, which includes his daughter Khai and long-time girlfriend Yolanda, Kwesta gives fans a glimpse of his personal life.

He says the music video represents how love always triumphs over adversities.

Although he was shy of providing details, the wordsmith says he has been busy cooking up a storm in studio.

He is also enjoying the warm reception his hit track Mayibabo is getting from fans.

"Look man, the song is doing very well. I don't think any of us expected the people to love it so much," he says.

About his journey, he says it took him more than than 10 years of hustling for deals to be recognised. Born Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi in Katlehong on the East Rand, Kwesta says he fell in love with rhymes after he discovered poetry.

"I think getting into poetry when I was in high school developed my love for language and writing," he says. "As opposed to math, I use to jump up when the time came for unprepared speech," he giggles.

Raised by a single mother with his two siblings, he says life as a youngster was fairly comfortable. "My mother held it down for the three of us, she has been such a soldier."

With his mother being a school teacher, he says it proved difficult for her to support his career. "She is from a different generation and at first she feared things will not work out."

Kwesta also reveals that his father was abusive. "I don't know what happened exactly in their relationship but I know that there was abuse. He used to beat up my mom. She would kind of hide us in the room while all this happened."

But Kwesta says he has since forgiven his dad and established a relationship with him.

He says being recognised took him almost 10 years. It was the release of Ngud that made him a household name.

