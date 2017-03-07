Tue Mar 07 10:24:08 SAST 2017

Nasty C shrugs off hate mail for awards 2017-03-07 09:50:45.0 | Aneesa Adams | Rapper Nasty C is not fazed by the brouhaha surrounding his success at the Metro FM Awards in which he hauled four prizes last week.

Picture credit: RAJESH JANTILAL

Debate erupted after the young artist swept the boards, with some accusing his record label Mabala Noise of having manipulated the outcomes of the competition.

He beat Babes Wodumo's Wololo and Kwesta's N'gud with his Hell Naw for the coveted song of the year award.

"It doesn't really affect me actually," said Nasty C during an interview at his home in Joburg this week. "I'm not responding to any of the hate mail so it definitely shows that I am a strong person.

"I don't need any validation from anyone because I know my talents and what I am capable of doing.

"I understand that people do have their own opinions and are entitled to it, but if I let every little thing get to me I won't survive in this business."

He said he had developed a thick skin within the two years that he has been in the industry.

He said his future plans remain the same because the awards did not affect anything he was doing.

Nasty C, born David Ngcobo, said he was going to drop a short film which will include three music videos and a little bit of acting.

"I know that my record label is filled with focused, business-driven people. Even the hate does not get to them," he said.

He said he was going to invest his winnings well and give some of it to his family. He also wants to treat himself with some bling.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.