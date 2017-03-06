Mon Mar 06 10:08:00 SAST 2017

ANC war room's R4m backlash 2017-03-06 09:43:19.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | ANC war room babe Sihle Bolani has launched another lawsuit against the ruling party, this time for a whopping R4-million.

That's if the ANC fails to foot the R1-million bill as per the December compromise agreement between the two parties.

In her new court action, Bolani is demanding R1-million including legal costs, and a further R16000, an amount which she states was for her private resources which she used in executing her duties.

She said the money was spent on fuel, phone calls, data, office supplies, printing and catering.

Bolani, owner of Sihle Bolani Communications, launched a R2.3-million lawsuit at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg against the ANC in January this year, claiming that the party owed her for services rendered during the August 2016 local government elections.

The matter was struck off the court roll after the judge could not see its urgency.

Bolani implicated the ANC's general manager Ignatious Jacobs, Shaka Sisulu and John Nkadimeng, who she labelled as the architects of the war room.

She revealed in her court documents that Nkadimeng and Jacobs allegedly tried to solicit a bribe from her in order for them to process her payment of R2,3-million.

Jacobs has since denied the allegations, and in response filed a defamation lawsuit against Bolani for her statement.

In the second application launched on Monday, the socialite has also implicated Mzansi's high-flying girl and sports presenter Robert Marawa's girlfriend Pearl Thusi.

She claimed that Thusi, who stars in American series Quantico Star, participated in 12 episodes of a campaign called Right to vote with Pearl Thusi.

Bolani also revealed a full list of members of the war room, among them Majota "Phat Joe" Khambule, Lunga Kepe, Zama Nyuswa, Luvuyo Mgweba, Bongani Sibeko, Sibonga Sibiya, Mokha Moteetee, Khanyi Morudu, Tiro Kgoroeadira, Wasanga Meyana, Nelson Mokonyana, Kutloano Mogoboya, Nkuli Nzimande, Themba Hlengani, Tumi Rabanye, and Rudo Maphonga.

She said she attended meetings of the war room that went on from 7am till noon.

According to her documents, she had agreed with the ANC on a monthly payment of R576000, which translated to R2,3-million over the duration of the project.

Bolani stated that she only received a payment of R159000 from the party.

The court document states that she was paid R10000 in June 2016, R49000 in August 2016 and the last payment received was R100000 in January this year.

She revealed that after the three payments, the party's representatives were sending her from pillar to post.

She states that at some point she was told to address her invoices to different companies which included Black Carbon, Impepho Investment Holdings, Zonkiziziwe Investments and Afric Oil.

She said that she was given the names of the companies by Nkadimeng.

Bolani divulged that she rendered the following services to the ANC as part of the agreement:

- The 12 episodes of Right to vote with Pearl Thusi;

- There were 150 articles produced under the New South African;

- Two websites created, namely the New South African, and the Right to Vote;

- Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts were opened for the New South African;

- A YouTube account was created for the Right to Vote with Pearl Thusi: and

- There were nine editorial articles prepared on behalf of some ministers and members of the provincial executives, although they were not published ..."

