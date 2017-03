Sun Mar 05 11:22:52 SAST 2017

Zuma's daughter loses divorce bling demands 2017-03-05 09:55:40.0 | | President Jacob Zuma's daughter has lost her legal battle to retain luxurious overseas holiday trips and security expenses at her ongoing divorce battle against an affluent businessman.

This picture is used for illustrative purposes only Picture: free stock image/pixabay This picture is used for illustrative purposes only Picture: free stock image/pixabay

The president's daughter, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lost out on an extra R700000 for overseas trips and R10000 per month for private security as part of the interim maintenance by her super-rich husband.

