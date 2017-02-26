Sun Feb 26 14:01:54 SAST 2017

SABC boss is total 'monster' 2017-02-26 12:47:30.0 | Amos Mananyetso | A senior SABC manager has been accused by some of his subordinates of running his regional office like Guantanamo Bay after he allegedly tried to moer one of his staffers with a coffee mug this week.

SABC Gauteng general manager Alwyn Kloppers allegedly tried to assault stakeholder relations and communications manager Mpudi Maubane during a heated argument in his office in Pretoria on Thursday.

According to staff members who witnessed the skirmish, Kloppers was having a meeting with Maubane when they started arguing. He lifted a coffee mug and tried to hammer her with it but she ducked.

"He then tried to slap her with his open hand but she evaded him and then ran out of the office. It was a such a bad situation that also traumatised his secretary. It happened in her full view. She frantically ran and called the HR manager to come and help," said the staff member, who refused to be named.

