Lucrative promo deals fatten the rappers' pockets 2017-02-23 09:58:59.0 | Mduduzi Nonyane | Busting rhymes is not the only way to chase paper.

Some of the finest rappers in Mzansi have proven that bagging endorsement deals is a highway to fatter cheese.

Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne could be smiling all the way to the bank after landing a lucrative contract as the ambassador of fashion powerhouse Puma, alongside award-winning Canadian singer The Weekend.

"I have always been a big Puma fan. It's a dream come true," she said.

She said the deal means her brand is growing in leaps and bounds.

"Being a young female rapper is hard because you have to compete with huge industry names like Cassper and AKA," she said.

The feisty wordsmith, whose real name is Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also bagged a major deal with alcoholic drink brand Bacardi late last year.

"Another liquor brand approached me recently, but I am happy where I am," she said.

The Jungle Fever hitmaker, said she had her sights on making history and being one of the most talked about female hip hop artists.

Rapper Senzo Vilakazi, best known to his fans as Kwesta, said he had a close relationship with Butan Wear. "It's not an endorsement but they are like family, man; we work closely, especially when it comes to my shows," he said.

He likes the label's street credibility.

Who's backing who in rap land

Cassper Nyovest: Seen as among the richest rappers in Mzansi, Nyovest signed a multimillion-rand deal to be the face of AG Mobile last year.

AKA: The prince of Mzansi rap silenced his critics late last year when he signed a major deal with Cruz Vodka.

Khuli Chana: The award-winning rapper was signed by vodka label Absolut late last year.

Tumi Molekane: After changing his name to Stogie, the wordsmith bagged an endorsement deal with Chivas Regal.

Nasty C: After the release of his debut album Bad Hair, he partnered with Cruz Vodka.

Nadia Nakai: One of the pioneering female rappers also signed a deal with alcoholic drink, Hunter's cider.

Kwesta: Although he refuses to admit that he is endorsed, he admits to a "relationship" with Butan Wear clothing label.

Okmalumkoolkat: Known for his weird flows, he has signed with VANS.

Riky Rick: The cool kid of Mzansi rap has signed with Puma.

Nomuzi Mabena: Known as Moozlie to her fans, the young rapper signed with Adidas.

