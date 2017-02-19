Sun Feb 19 10:37:51 SAST 2017

Fifi Cooper fired, A-Reece also dumps record label 2017-02-19 09:47:18.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Hip hop starlet Fifi Cooper has been booted from her record label allegedly for breaching her contract.

Fifi Cooper has been shown the door by her no-nonsense boss Kgosi Mahumapelo of Ambitiouz Records allegedly for disrespecting him, bringing the name of the company into disrepute, going AWOL and disrespecting her colleagues, amongst others.

Mahumapelo confirmed Fifi Cooper, real name Refiloe Mooketsi, was no longer with their stable as she had breached her contract.

"I can confirm that Fifi Cooper is no longer with Ambitiouz but these are matters of breach of contract that we can't discuss. The issue is being handled by our legal team, so it's sub judice," he said.

